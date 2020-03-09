Recent
New York
Sign in

Window Deterioration Recognizing the Main Culprits

By Cooperator Studio   9 March 2020 Exterior Energy Conservation Maintenance Buildings
What are the main factors contributing to window deterioration?
If the eyes are windows to the soul, then windows are the soul of your building. Clean, functional, well-insulated windows are crucial to not just the look of your building (both inside and out), but to controlling energy costs as well. Whether your building is in the city or in a more suburban setting, your windows are under stress from an array of factors. In this clip, an industry pro outlines those threats, as well as how to prevent them from shortening the lifespan of your community's windows. 

Related Articles

How Often Should Windows Be Cleaned & Inspected?

The Answer..is Clear

Glass vs. Masonry

Which Façade Reigns Supreme?

Local Law 97

How Will it Affect Your Building?

The Claim Conundrum

When to File vs. When to Pay

How Has the Manager's Role Changed Over Time?

New Decades, New Job Descriptions

Managing Multifamily Buildings

What Are the Biggest Challenges?
 

Leave a Comment