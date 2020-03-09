Message from the CEO of Bronx-Manhattan North Assoc. of Realtors: Time to be transparent—New York Real Estate Journal

The real estate industry was put on the defensive in 2019 with attacks coming from all different directions under the guise of expanding benefits and/or protecting tenants. The attacks were too many to go into great detail in this article. I will, however, give you a snapshot of a few changes that have–or will–hinder the real estate industry. My goal is to seek an answer from our elected officials to the question: If protecting and expanding benefits to tenants is the goal, then why isn’t there enough political support to pass initiatives recommended by the real industry to benefit all who want to achieve home ownership?