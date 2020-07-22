Recent
Falling Facade Kills 1, Injures 3 More at Murray Hill Co-op Neighborhood’s Third Collapse in a Week; 2 More in Brooklyn

By Darcey Gerstein   22 July 2020 Neighborhoods

On Thursday, July 16, NBC 4 New York reported that a scaffold on a residential building in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood collapsed onto a sidewalk shed below, killing one worker and seriously injuring three others. All four men were engaged in facade restoration at the building at the time of the incident.


According to reports, the 12-story co-op building at 136 East 36th Street had been undergoing facade maintenance to its upper floors before the coronavirus-related shutdown. NBC 4 spoke to a resident of the building who said that removal of equipment from the roof was taking place when the collapse occurred. 


Reports and footage from the scene indicate that a chunk of masonry dislodged from the top of the building, crashing into the scaffolding that then destroyed the bridging and littered the sidewalk below with debris. (In response to an email request for follow-up, the DOB informs The Cooperator that the damaged sidewalk shed has since been fully repaired and is safe for pedestrians.)

