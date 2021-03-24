After a strong January and February, real estate demand in New York City - particularly in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and parts of Queens - is seeing a surge as we enter the spring months.

According to Mansion Global, new signed contracts for Manhattan co-ops nearly doubled in February from the prior year, rising 87.2%; deals for condominiums in the borough rose 55.1% for the same time period. “February was better than December and January combined,” said Steven James, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman in New York City.

James cites pricing as the prime driver of the surge, noting that sellers adjusted asking prices at the end of the year to be more in line with reductions that buyers expected in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, among other factors. “There’s more potential for deals,” says James, which has inspired purchasers to look at Manhattan when they otherwise might have been confined to less pricey markets like Westchester County or Long Island. “But,” he adds, “that window is closing” as inventory reduces and pandemic pandemonium eases. By the beginning of the third quarter, James expects that such opportunities will be few and far between.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg indicates that the New York market is also being influenced by a shift in the condo construction boom that defined the last decade. The outlet estimates that more than 15,000 luxury condo units remain unsold across 900 projects, largely in Manhattan, with a total listed value of $45 billion, according to real estate data provider Marketproof Inc.