For just over a decade, a small paved lot on the Lower East Side of Manhattan sandwiched between high school tennis courts and Seward Park (the oldest municipal park in the nation) has been the site of a popular weekend street fair in the spring and summer. The lot is at the eastern terminus of Hester Street, which was truncated 65 years ago to make way for the Seward Park Cooperative, and is part of the co-op’s 13-acre property. In an effort to revive an underused space, provide an amenity that could be enjoyed by the whole community, and give a nod to Hester Street’s past as a hub for hawkers and push-cart vendors, the co-op’s board contracted with The Big Social, LLC in 2010 to bring in vendors from all over the city and beyond to sell their food and beverages, arts and crafts, vintage wares, services, and other goods. The event was an instant hit, and soon became a weekend staple of the neighborhood—drawing crowds, incubating businesses, providing entertainment, and inspiring creative pursuits.