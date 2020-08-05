At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with traditional in-person apartment showings off the table for pretty much the entire spring season, many in the residential real estate industry scrambled to incorporate “virtual” components into their sales toolkit, employing various technologies for displaying and transmitting the looks, layout, and features of properties on the market. Now, even with many localities in various phases of reopening (or reenacting restrictions in some cases), the coronavirus’ ruthless rampage through the country is forcing this fundamentally social industry to remain socially distant … and become tech-proficient.

To adapt to this new no-contact world, Deborah Miller, a New York broker with Halstead based in their Harlem office indicates that her team is “upgrading our online presence with additional videos, Zoom and FaceTime walkthroughs, and virtual open houses.” To compensate for fewer in-person encounters, she says, agents “are talking in real time to buyers, sellers, colleagues, and prospects much more, sending fewer emails in favor of more live, person-to-person conversations on phones and other electronic devices.”

Alex Mendel, an Atlas Team member at Compass, a Miami-based brokerage with offices throughout southern Florida, notes that a simple tech upgrade helped him provide a more robust virtual experience for his clients. He tells The Cooperator, “I upgraded my iPhone from XR to an iPhone 11 for the wide-angle lens, and purchased a gimbal for it. This is much better than a standard lens on most smartphones that only captures a small portion of the home, making most spaces look and feel much smaller than they actually are. Using a wide-angle lens [to photograph a property] allows a prospective buyer who is unable to view it in person is able to get a better sense of the space - and the gimbal allows me to keep a steady view while recording, so the buyer is not distracted by any shakiness as I’m walking through the home.”