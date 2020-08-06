The arrival of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with the residential real estate market for both rentals and sales. Few people are enthused about the idea of moving in the middle of a pandemic, and pundits across the spectrum have projected doom and gloom for cities - particularly New York. The suggestion is that current residents will move away, leaving gluts of both rental and for-sale housing, and many of those considering moving to NYC will instead choose smaller, less crowded cities to pursue their lives and careers.



While that remains to be seen, what is clear right now is that some neighborhoods are experiencing something quite different. As the wave of real estate investment and new residential development swept over New York City in the past two decades or so, entire neighborhoods were transformed - including many in areas long considered to be the most ‘native’ of native New York. Astoria and Long Island City in Queens were among those neighborhoods close to Manhattan that most benefited from the city’s continuous - and seemingly unstoppable - growth. Both have experienced a transformation from once sleepy “bridge-and-tunnel” locations to fashionable, up-and-coming places to live - particularly among younger buyers.

The State of the Market Arlinda Dine is the executive vice president of New Development Marketing at Modern Spaces, a brokerage firm based in Queens and active in the Astoria and Long Island City markets. They handle both rentals and sales. “There might have been a decline in interest in purchasing units right off the bat [when the pandemic hit], but it is quite the opposite now,” she says. “In the past few weeks, we have seen a slew of offers that have resulted in contracts being sent out across our new developments. Aside from the overall quality of the product we are selling, I think interest rates being historically low has definitely helped push people to make these decisions more confidently.”

Dine does observe that they have had some would-be buyers inquiring about rentals rather than condos, however, citing worries about where the ongoing pandemic may ultimately take us. “But after we started reopening in phases,” she explains, “interest in both rentals and condos has resumed. Rentals have gained more speed recently. I would say that is due to the nature of a rental being a less permanent solution. Overall though, we have seen both sides of the market gain momentum.”